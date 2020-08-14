J. Balvin won the video with a purpose award at the virtual 2020 Juventud Awards for his visuals for “Rojo.” During his acceptance speech, the Colombian artist revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking straight from Medellin in a pre-recorded video, Balvin said, “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad.”

He continued, “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

Check out J. Balvin’s message below:

Many award ceremonies were cancelled, but BET set the bar with their social distance-friendly award ceremony consisting of pre-recordings and performances at the honorees’ locations with custom sets. But Univision decided to go live with the 17th annual Premio Juventud at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida..

Balvin, Pitbull, Karol G, Zion and Lennox, CNCO, Natti Natasha, and many others took the stage under strict safety precautions.