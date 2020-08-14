SOURCE SPORTS: San Antonio Spurs 22 Consecutive Playoff Appearance Comes to an End in the Bubble

As the NBA seeding games concluded, one of the most remarkable streaks in NBA history has ended. For the first time since 1997, the NBA playoffs will not feature the Spurs in it.

With the Suns and Grizzlies winning their final regular season games, the San Antonio Spurs have been eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 1996-97. pic.twitter.com/kqkQjz1hQQ — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2020

The Spurs has been officially eliminated from the 2020 NBA playoffs after victories by the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns on Thursday in the second-to-last day of seeding games at the bubble.

It is the first elimination for the team in a full season under head coach Gregg Popovich.

The team with the longest playoff streak is now the Houston Rockets, with eight straight postseason appearances.

When asked about the end of the streak, Popovich was in good spirits and had a little fun with reporters afterward.

Pop’s reaction to the Spurs playoff streak coming to an end 😅 pic.twitter.com/bTkHQNch38 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2020

The last time the Spurs missed the playoffs, LeBron James was in middle school and Kobe Bryant was in his rookie season.

Though our season is over, we're more than ready for what's to come. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/TKLFUlGdy4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 14, 2020

During that 22 year run, the Spurs captured 5 NBA championships. Talk about an end of an era.