As the NBA seeding games concluded, one of the most remarkable streaks in NBA history has ended. For the first time since 1997, the NBA playoffs will not feature the Spurs in it.
The Spurs has been officially eliminated from the 2020 NBA playoffs after victories by the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns on Thursday in the second-to-last day of seeding games at the bubble.
It is the first elimination for the team in a full season under head coach Gregg Popovich.
The team with the longest playoff streak is now the Houston Rockets, with eight straight postseason appearances.
When asked about the end of the streak, Popovich was in good spirits and had a little fun with reporters afterward.
The last time the Spurs missed the playoffs, LeBron James was in middle school and Kobe Bryant was in his rookie season.
During that 22 year run, the Spurs captured 5 NBA championships. Talk about an end of an era.