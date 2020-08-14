Kemah Siverand was going to be a long shot to make the Seattle Seahawks’ roster. Unfortunately for Siverand, he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore.

The Seahawks have cut former Oklahoma State cornerback Siverand after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The unauthorized guest was reportedly wearing Seahawks gear and trying to disguise herself as a player.

The #Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources.



Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

NFL teams are under strict orders not to engage in any kind of activities that could allow an outbreak of COVID-19. Players who break the rules are subject to discipline, and in Siverand’s case, it was the ultimate discipline, losing his job.

The agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association prohibits players from taking part in numerous social activities and allowing unauthorized visitors into training camp hotel is one of them.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s pretty obvious that only essential personnel should be allowed in the team hotel or at headquarters.

Siverland wouldn’t be the only NFL player to break the rules, but his misconduct should serve as a warning for others going forward.