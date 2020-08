Ciara released her debut visual featuring Ester Dean called “Rooted.” The visual was directed by Annie Bercy, Ciara shows black pride by shots of her hair, people dancing and moments from the protests. It gives a powerful session and gives a demonstration of police violence and racism to sweep under the country. This video was shot before she gave birth to her third child. It follows up with the release of single “Melanin” that was released back in November.

Peep the visual below.