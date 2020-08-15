Recent signee to the critically acclaimed Griselda Records, rapper Boldy James has released yesterday his first drop on the label which is entirely produced by LA’s Jay Versace and appropriately titled The Versace Tape. The 10-track release also features now labelmates Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum, as well as El Camino and Tiona Deniece, and is also executively produced by Westside Gunn himself.

“It means the world to finally meet some real street ni**as and emcees who I rock with on a personal and a business level. I have a solid team in my corner to create and build with; in life and in my creative workspace” Boldy said of the new project and agreement. “This is only the beginning.”

“Boldy is the Slick Rick of today, very vivid storytelling for the street guy” Westside Gunn added. “Imagine the prettiest china plate with coke residue stuck on it; that’s Boldy James.”

The 23-minute release is a short but sweet project that introduces his growing fanbase to his developing sound. Recorded quickly in just over a week in studio sessions across both Houston and Atlanta, the quality release builds off the momentum Boldy James has progressively developed for himself over the years and most recently the excellent The Price of Tea in China tape with the legendary producer Alchemist.

Stream Boldy James and Jay Versace’s The Versace Tape on Griselda Records below.