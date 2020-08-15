Fans were hyped Friday when Drake dropped his newest single “Laugh Now, Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. The music video showed the two at the Nike Headquarter’s in Beaverton, Oregon along with a cast of athletes including Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr.

Many fans speculate Drake was taking shots at Kanye and his Gap deal in the song. Drake raps “Distance between us is not like a store, this isn’t a closeable gap/I seen some n***as attack and don’t end up makin’ it back.”

It isn’t clear if this is a diss towards Kanye, who recently announced a 10-year partnership with the retail giant. But it seems like Drake is just saying the gap between the two is too big to reconcile.

This beef has been going on for a while now but reached its peak a couple of years ago when Drake claimed Kanye told Pusha T about his kid. Push had already released his album, Daytona, where on the song ‘Infrared’ he dissed Drake and Lil Wayne. Drake responded with the “Duppy Freestyle” where he took more aim at Kanye then he did Push.

Push then responded with “Story of Adidon” where he announced that Drake was hiding a child and that he planned on making the announcement about his kid in his upcoming Adidas press run.

Since then, Drake has been throwing shots at Kanye whenever he has gotten a chance. Kanye mentioned Drake a few weeks ago in a string of tweets.