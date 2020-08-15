Hip-Hop’s unofficial “Relationship Goals” couple is expecting their first baby. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir announced their pregnancy on social media on Friday.

Gucci and Keyshia got married in 2017 in what was a televised ceremony on BET’s Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event. Gucci’s proposal to Kaoir went viral in 2017 when the “Lemonade” rapper got down on one knee during the Kiss Cam at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2016.

After being released from prison, Gucci Mane became a new man, no longer wanting to be the “boogeyman” of Atlanta. Gucci credited his wife Kaoir for his life changing turn around. Gucci stopped using drugs, ended longstanding rivalries and wrote what must’ve been a therapeutic autobiography that detailed growing up in the south and how he became who he is today.

My beautiful wife pregnant life is good @KeyshiaKaoir ❤️🔥🥶🏹 pic.twitter.com/gIKF12A3Pg — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 14, 2020