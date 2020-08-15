Grammy-nominated triple threat Lyrica Anderson begins her partnership with independent company RIV Music and distributor Beatroot for her fourth studio project, Bad Hair Day.



RIV Music, coupled with in-house content studio Riveting Entertainment, is known for working with A-list talent including but not limited to Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Lady GaGa, Post Malone, Tyga, G-Eazy, and Redman.

The new release is powered by the Billboard charting single “Act A Fool,” which was produced by the talented Ayo N Keyz. Previously Lyrica released “Marriott,” both serving as key stories in her journey to emotional emancipation following a rollercoaster relationship.



“This album is extremely personal to me for a handful of reasons,” Lyrica said of the album. “For one, it signifies the first time I took full control over my sound as well as my story. This time around I’m willing to share my truth and vulnerability with THE WORLD!!! ‘Bad Hair Day’ is an idiom that things aren’t always perfect in life, especially in relationships. Life is just like hair; you have good hair days and bad ones.”



The album can be heard here.