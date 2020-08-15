According to several confirmed reports, R. Kelly’s manager, Donnell Russell, has been federally charged with two counts with threatening physical harm by interstate after threatening to shoot up the Manhattan theater that was screening the controversial documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York claim that Russell called the NeueHouse theater on Dec. 4, 2018, with threats to shot up the theater, prompting the screening to be cancelled. A quote from The Hollywood Reporter stated, “Russell, according to authorities, tried legal means — such as sending a cease and desist order — before he allegedly called the theater and told an employee an armed individual would open fire if the screening was held.”

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, “Threats of gun violence aimed at intimidating and silencing victims of sexual abuse are unlawful as well as unacceptable,” adding, “We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting such crimes.”

