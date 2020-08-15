The Sacramento Kings missed the playoffs for the 14th year straight prompting changes to the front office. It was announced on Friday as the regular season concluded that Kings GM Vlade Divac will be stepping down from his position.

The Kings will have Joe Dumars fill Divac’s position as they begin the search for a new GM to replace Divac. The former Kings Center was the Kings’ General Manager since 2015.

Kings GM Vlade Divac is stepping down, source tells @TheAthleticNBA. Joe Dumars (advisor previously) will be interim executive VP of basketball ops and immediately assumes GM duties. Dumars will be involved in the search for a new GM. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 14, 2020

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement. “We are thankful for Vlade’s leadership, commitment and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family.”

Some of the more notable moves the Kings have made since Divac assume the role of GM was the trading of 3x All-Star Demarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and a first-round pick.

In the following draft, the Kings acquired De’Aaron Fox from Kentucky who is in line to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. The Kings also recently gave Buddy Hield a 4-year extension worth $106 million.