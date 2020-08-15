Legendary and prolific rapper Tech N9ne has released his new 7-track More Fear EP on his independent and co-owned Strange Music record imprint, affiliated with Universal Music Group. Tech’s impressive new release features notable guest appearances from longtime Strange Music labelmate Krizz Kaliko, celebrated former Funk Volume artist Hopsin, Slipknot’s lead vocalist Corey Taylor, Crystal Watson and developing young gun GreatDaeg of Sony Music.

With two of the releases’ seven tracks from More Fear short half a minute-long Skit interludes, the effective five-track EP has two features from Krizz Kaliko and clocks in at just under 20 minutes in total duration. Serving as a release somewhat affiliated with the much more extensive ‘Enterfear’ studio album drop earlier this year in mid-April (the album cover artwork is very similar and the obvious release title play on words), the new tracks on this standalone release are a welcome addition to his expansive, innovative discography.

The release serves as another busy week for the non-stop genre-bending and redefining Tech N9ne, who also released the new track ‘Faster’ with young Nigerian-Canadian artist Dax. The smooth collaborative effort was produced by LexNour Beats and also received a cinematic accompanying film clip by @cameronlogancox – watch below.

