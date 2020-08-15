Young Dolph is back, holding down Memphis for his latest album Rich Slave. The new album is 16 tracks in length and features Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and G Herbo.



The album shows love to Dolph’s father through recordings of candid phone conversations with a family friend on the skit “Corduroy Houseshoes & Dollar Joints,” and gives fans a new collection of banners in the midst of the summer.



“It’s the reality of being Black in this country. You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin,” Young Dolph said. “All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we’re still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on.”



You can hear the album in full below.