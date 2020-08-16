The 2024 Presidential election seems a long way away, but it’ll be here before we know it. People are already speculating who will run in four years, and potentially challenge Kamala if she and Biden win in November. Cardi B, however, has a different candidate in mind for the 2024 election, fellow Bronx native Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cardi endorsed the New York congresswoman on Twitter on Saturday, saying that she better run when she turns 35.

She better run for president when she turns 35 https://t.co/TcSfYLGeah — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2020

Cardi endorsed AOC after a video was posted where the congresswoman talked about the healthcare system. AOC says that she was about to get braces for the second time while she was a waiter in NYC. Her retainer broke and she couldn’t afford a new one.

“I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment,” AOC captioned the Instagram story. “This is my first time having health insurance in years, and even THEN it didn’t really cover the cost of this — but it did cover other doc appts so I could more easily save.

“… In other words, I got a bag and fixed my teeth,” she continued, quoting the “Bodak Yellow” line that played in the background.

This is not Cardi’s first time endorsing a presidential candidate, let alone a progressive candidate. She, along with other entertainers such as Killer Mike, endorsed Bernie Sanders’ presidential run. The two sat down for an interview back in August of last year and hopped on IG live for an interview in April.