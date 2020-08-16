Damian Lillard Drops ‘Live From the Bubble’ Hours After Eliminating the Grizzlies

Fresh off of eliminating the Memphis Grizzles from playoff contention, Damian Lillard dropped a surprise EP titled Live From the Bubble on SoundCloud.

ESPN did mention not too long ago, that Lillard had converted a section of his suite in the bubble into a small recording studio outfitted with a microphone on a stand, headphones, and a laptop with recording software and audio interface.

“I saw people saying that there would be complaints about him recording music, but I don’t have any speakers. Everything is in the headphone speakers,” Lillard said. “I’m rapping out loud, but not screaming to the top of my lungs. Nobody is going to hear me rapping.”

Live From The Bubble marks Dame’s third Soundcloud release of the year, following the Money Talk and Pressure: Vol. 1 streamables.

Great to see the NBA bubble MVP still find time to record some music in-between game time.

Next up Lillard, a first-round matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beginning on Tuesday night.