SOURCE SPORTS: New Orleans Pelicans Fire Head Coach Alvin Gentry After Poor Performance In NBA Bubble

After a disappointing showing in the NBA bubble, the New Orleans Pelicans are now in need of a new head coach.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez of ESPN, the Pelicans have fired coach Alvin Gentry after five seasons.

New Orleans has dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, sources tell @_andrew_lopez and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2020

The Pelicans posted a 30-42 record this season, concluding with a very disappointing 2-6 NBA restart performance in Orlando.

Gentry leaves New Orleans with an overall record of 175-225 (.438 winning percentage), finding the playoffs (2017-18) once in five seasons.

With the move, the Pelicans now join the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls in searching for a new coach.

The Pelicans’ job opening will be an attractive one for many prospecting head coaches. The team has a young core lead by Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball. and Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are reportedly considering Ty Lue and Jason Kidd for the position, according to Lopez.

As @wojespn reported last week, two names expected to be in the search are Ty Lue and Jason Kidd.



Another name to watch – if the Nets don’t retain him – is Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn. https://t.co/wlqGMtxBCo — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 15, 2020

The Pelicans have the rest of the summer and fall to figure out who the next head coach will be.