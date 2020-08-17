“The Voice of New York” is on her way to being solidified amongst the greats of radio. Angie Martinez will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame this year after owning the hip-hop airwaves for decades.

The former Hot 97 Radio Personality became a giant in the industry giving fans years of memorable interviews and legendary moments that she later detailed in her memoir My Voice. The 49-year-old New York native left Hot 97 in 2014 to join the dominant rival station Power 105.1 where The Breakfast Club hosts the morning show. The Breakfast Club has also been chosen for induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

“Angie’s twenty years of on-air hosting experience has led her to become the media trailblazer she is today: radio and TV host, New York Times best-selling author, spokeswoman, actress, recording artist, entertainment personality and philanthropist. Angie Martinez has been the Voice of New York for over 20 years and she is a trusted member of the hip hop community and is a trailblazer who has paved the way for women, people of color and media personalities everywhere,” iHeartRadio said in a statement when Martinez was nominated.

Angie’s colleague Charlamagne Tha God issued a statement on the legendary radio personality being a part of the 2020 class. “Legend. Icon. One of my forever inspirations. I’ve always admired the way she makes her guest comfortable enough to spill their guts!!!! She should have been in the Radio Hall Of Fame!!!! About time they finally got it right!!!”