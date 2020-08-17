After the shocking news was reported that reality TV star and wife of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian-West, would be seeking clemency for condemned No Limit Records star Corey “C-Murder” Miller.

Miller’s incarceration once again became a topic of discussion upon the release of the fifth part of BET’s No Limit Chronicles and now with Kardashian supporting his release, who has thus far been batting 1.000 when it comes to getting condemned prisoners released, there may be a possibility that the “TRU” rapper might see the streets again.

Now, hood spokesman Boosie has offered up his thoughts via social media about Yeezy’s wife coming with the assist for C-Murder.

Advertisement

@kimkardashianwest If You Free CMurder I Got You For Life… That’s On Bleek — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 16, 2020

Bleek, of course, referring to Darryl “Lil Bleek” Milton, Badazz Muzik Syndicate member who was gunned down in Baton Rouge in 2010. Bleek was 25 years old.