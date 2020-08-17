On Monday (Aug 17), federal prosecutors are set to announce the indictment of two men in the killing of Run-DMC’s DJ Jam Master Jay.

According to The New York Times, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were indicted for the murder while engaging in drug trafficking. The report states the two men have long been suspected of committing the murder, according to two anonymous law enforcement officials.



Washington is 56-years-old and is currently serving a federal sentence for robbery, while the 36-year-old Jordan was taken into custody on Sunday.

Jam Master Jay was murdered in his studio Queens on October 30, 2002. He was 37-years-old. Also in the room was 25-year-old Urieco Rincon who suffered an ankle injury but survived.



In April 2007, Washington was named as an accomplice and was stated to have pointed his gun at those present in the studio, ordered them to get on the ground, and provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell, however, he was never convicted.

Advertisement

This story will updated as more information is available.