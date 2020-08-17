Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped “WAP” and politicians, men, suburban moms, some of every one were mad about it, but the duo slayed anyway. The momentum of the fans and haters have carried Cardi and Meg tot he No. 1 spot on Billboard.



The single is now the fourth No. 1 single and the second for Megan Thee Stallion, who achieved her first earlier this year with the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage (Remix).”

“WAP” is a record-breaking single, bringing in 93 million U.S. streams in the week ending August 13, which is the most of any track in the first week of release. In addition, “WAP” is No. 1 on the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts with 3 million U.S. streams and 125,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 13. The singles has also gone Gold in one week.



The song also took over radio with 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions for the week ending Aug. 16.