Every time we have seen DMX recently he has been full of joy. During his VERZUZ battle with Snoop Dogg, X was jovial and enjoyed the memory lane of his singles. That energy continues with his new album announcement.



X his Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of him dancing and enjoying his 1998 “Top Shotter.”



In the caption of the video, which appeared to be filmed in a studio, X wrote “here comes the boom… album coming soon.”



Unfortunately, we don’t have an idea of when soon is, but with DMX it’s always worth the wait.



You can see his announcement below.