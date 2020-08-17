Nas made his rounds in last week’s news cycle after dissing Doja Cat on his new single, “Ultra Black.”

“We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black,” the Queens rapper spit on the record.

Esco is clearly referencing the controversy surrounding the “Say So” rapper who was caught in tiny chat group chats with White supremacists and released a song where she used a racial slur about Black people who face police brutality.

Doja later explained and apologized for it. “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote on Twitter following the dust-up. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”

Doja Cat apparently caught wind of Was’ lyrics and responded in the video below. “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” she says, seemingly sarcastically. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles,” she adds.