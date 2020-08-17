After Kevin Hart defended Ellen DeGeneres, the pair were spotted at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California where they were both dripped in blue and deep in conversation.

Multiple celebrities including Katy Perry, Scooter Braun, Diane Keaton, came to her defense after she was accused of creating a toxic work environment. Tyrese even defended the talk show host although he never met her.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Hart posted to Instagram in early August. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f–king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here?”

“I stand by the ones that I know and that I love,” he continued. “Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate s–t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…”

WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation in response to the claims. Ellen DeGeneres responded to the accusations in a statement:

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” DeGeneres wrote. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”