Cardi B has never been short on words when it comes to politics and is once again sitting speaking with a notable figure, this time Joe Biden. The presumptive Democratic nominee and former vice president spoke with the “WAP” rapper on a variety of topics for Elle.



During the discussion, Biden shared a congratulatory message to Cardi B’s Elle cover before discussing the issues of the pandemic and what the American people deserve, but are not receiving, from President Donald Trump.



“I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay,” Cardi said. “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.'”



Biden agreed and doubled down on his stance to ensure the American people received those survival necessities. Biden would also highlight how this generation will be the one to lead the future.



“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things,” Biden said.



You can watch the full conversation below.