Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to express his admiration of Tiktok. The video-sharing platform has become a coveted source of content over the past year. Its influence certainly stretches beyond the app itself. Earlier in the year, Roddy Ricch topped the Billboard Hot 100 for over 11 weeks. It was largely due to the number of TikTok videos that used the song, which counted towards its overall streaming numbers.

While Ye enjoyed watching the platform’s content with his daughter, he wasn’t 100 percent pleased with everything on the app. This led to him explaining his newfound vision on his favorite app.

“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME,” said the Yeezy CEO. Jesus TOK. I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY ALOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY.”

Being the innovator and creative genius that he is, Kanye expounded on his vision he feels is appropriate for kids.

“WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

There is no such thing as a tall task for the 21-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Along with running a billion-dollar company, he is prepping for the release of his Gap YZY line in 2021, in addition to running an amorphic campaign for President of the United States. He did recently resume his weekly Sunday Service, to which he was offered to do so at Rick Ross’ estate last week.