Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to announce that she’ll be joining the fight to free C-Murder.

C-Murder recently became a trending topic after the release of the fifth part of BET’s No Limit Chronicles, which detailed his life before he was hit with a life sentence.

The No Limit rapper, born Corey Miller, has maintained his innocence and says that there are missteps in the investigation and trial to prove it.

Advertisement

The beauty mogul has decided to join the rapper’s ex-girlfriend and singer, Monica, Jessica Jackson, and Erin Haney in their efforts to help Miller return to his family.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” she started in a series of tweets. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted…Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict…True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids.”

“Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller,” Kim added. “My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Kim is lending her influence after her best friend, La La Anthony, had an emotional conversation with Monica.

“@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help!” Monica wrote in a lengthy caption of a series of photos of she and Miller. “After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!”

She continued, “Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller.”