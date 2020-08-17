SOURCE SPORTS: Alex Smith Cleared to Participate in Football Activities 21 Months After Broken League Injury

Alex Smith’s journey back to the NFL is nearly completed.

Smith was activated off Washington’s PUP list and cleared to participate in football activities.

The next step in the comeback…



Alex Smith has been activated off the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/keDJK51PV7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020

Washington shared a short video on Twitter that showed Smith throwing some passes in a helmet. It may not have seemed like much, but every milestone for Smith is a huge one considering the devastating leg injury he suffered in November 2018.

Today was a good day 👏 pic.twitter.com/2MD4C4UJpI — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020

Smith suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during Washington’s loss to Houston on Nov. 18, 2018. Smith also suffered a spiral fracture that caused more complications at the time.

Fast forward to today, many didn’t think Smith would ever play football again.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said recently that Smith could compete for the starting quarterback job, once he is cleared to play.

Even if Smith doesn’t win the starting quarterback job, his will be the comeback story for the new NFL season.