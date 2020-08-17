Call it a career for MMA legend Daniel Cormier.

The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Cormier announced he was officially retiring after a decision loss to Stipe Miocic on Saturday in the main event of UFC 252.

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don't imagine there's gonna be a title in the future, so that'll be it for me."@dc_mma to @joerogan on whether "this is it" for his MMA career after #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/hcYk5GL6dy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles, and I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future,” Cormier said. “That’ll be it for me. I’ve had a long run, it’s been great. I just fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight.”

Following the fight, Cormier went to the hospital after a Miocic eye poke left him partially blind during the fight.

Cormier had mumbled plans of retiring from the UFC before finishing his trilogy with Miocic.

Cormier retires with a 22-3-1 record. Those three losses and a single no-decision came only against Miocic and Jon Jones. When its all said and done, Cormier will go down as one of the greatest heavyweight and light heavyweight champions in UFC and MMA history.