A new report in the Wall Street Journal revealed that the 40 percent stake holders of the Washington Football Team want majority owner Dan Snyder to sell the team. According to the Journal the issues with Snyder pre-date current offseason concerns.

Snyder has been on the hot seat for some time after years of pressure to change the team name from an offensive term for Native Americans. Snyder had for a long time held the position that he would never change the name, but a pressure campaign from local politicians and minority owners following the death of George Floyd forced Snyder to make the change.

Following the name change, the Washington Football Team was also slammed after team executives were accused of sexual assault by 15 different women. The Washington Post report cites team employee Emily Applegate who says the majority of the misconduct occurred after Snyder took ownership of the franchise in 1999.

Setting aside racial insensitivity and alleged sexual misconduct, minority owners also believe that the removal of Snyder would be financially beneficial for the franchise according to the WSJ report. Despite any perceived benefits, the Billionaire owner has no intention of selling the team.

Washington has also struggled on the field making the playoffs only 5 times out of the 20 years Snyder has owned the team only making it past the Wild card round twice.