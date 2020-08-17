The Washington Football team has hired Jason Wright to be the team’s new President. Wright becomes the first African American President in the NFL.

The team released a statement on Monday morning explaining the hire and the timing of it.

We are happy to announce that we have appointed Jason Wright as Team President. pic.twitter.com/nIoUvoKON9 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2020

“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason,” owner Dan Snyder said. “His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league. We will not rest until we are a championship-caliber team, on and off the field.

“Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially. He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football.”

Wright spent seven years as a running back with the 49ers, Falcons, Browns, and Cardinals before getting his M.B.A. and working for McKinsey & Company.

Wright will now be responsible for leading Washington’s business operations, finance, sales, and marketing. He’ll also join Rivera in handling off-field responsibilities and football decisions.

Wright was the right man for this job as well as the most qualified. The Washington Football team is trending in the right direction and seems like the team is serious about a cultural change.