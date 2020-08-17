On this day in 1999, Mobb Deep released their fourth LP, Murda Muzik. Coming after a three-year pause and numerous release date push-backs, Murda Muzik did everything but disappoint. Peaking at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and shipping 1,000,000 copies in the year of its release prove that commercially this album was a success. The album also earned the #6 spot on the Canadian album charts.

Aside from its monetary success, the album was a hit. During a time in rap where Diddy and Master P were calling the shots, a project of this caliber came with much surprise and admiration. Havoc and Prodigy‘s stark realism and imagery depicting the darker side of the streets brought a necessary contrast to a game flooded with gold watch/diamond chain rap. Havoc’s style of production, although the majority unchanged from his previous work, was also a shift away from the norm of the ’99 to the 2000. This album has most definitely earned its respect and acclaim.