In a beef that has been going on for several years, Blac Youngsta wants to turn it up a notch on Young Dolph, tagging the Chicago native in a video in which he captioned, “@youngdolph FUCKIN WITH MY GANG GONE GETCHO SHOOTER SHOT 💥 #HEAVYCAMP🏋🏾‍♂️ #SUPAHOT🔥#SUPERCMGPUSSY🙌🏾1″

A few years back, Youngsta claimed that Dolph name-dropped him to the police when his SUV was shot up by a vehicle that was allegedly indirectly connected to Memphis emcee. It’s certain that the video below showing Blac letting off the heat and @ing Dolph will definitely heat things up for the end of the summer.

