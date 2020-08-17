The YBN squad is no more, leading to group members changing its name. That includes YBN Cordae who will drop the group name from his moniker and simply will go forth as Cordae.



With YBN stripped from a majority of the group, YBN Nahmir has announced he will continue it alive by himself. “They left this YBN shit in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself. #ybnNAHMIR,” he wrote on Twitter.



Hot New Hip Hop notes the change is already in effect on streaming services for the Lost Boy rapper and new music is expected soon.



You can see the Spotify updated below.

YBN removed from cordae’s Spotify artist page pic.twitter.com/CzUgQIkQaL — Matimusho 🔮🧸 (@matimusho) August 15, 2020