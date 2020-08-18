Michelle Obama released the second episode of her podcast and she explained how her family is spending their time during the quarantine.

In the episode titled Protests and Pandemic, the former First Lady expressed how refreshing it is to spend more time with not only her husband but her adult daughters too.

“Schedule has been key and having a regular dinner time. And, I’m finding that in quarantine, we look forward to that, because, we in our house, what we all do is go off into our little workspaces. Barack’s in his office, making calls and working on his book,” she shares.

“I’m in my room, the girls are on their computers, and sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits. We’ve developed this routine of, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day.”

“But right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks and we do an activity. Puzzles have become big, just sitting and doing these thousand-piece puzzles. The girls are into them. We’re all sitting on the floor around a table where the puzzle is now permanently set up,” she says.

“Then we sit down for dinner and talk some more. Afterward, the girls and Barack and another friend there, they’ve got a spades tournament. Barack has taught the girls spades, so now there’s this vicious competition.”

She continued saying that this moment would’ve never came to fruition if the quarantine was in effect.