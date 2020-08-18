Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ is the hottest song out right now and the Bronx rapper made sure to send some love to the Houston hottie. As the single goes RIAA Gold status, Cardi B literally dropped a bag on Meg as a thank you for the feature.

Megan Thee Stallion posted a video of her opening a gift from her ‘WAP’ collaborator; a custom Birkin bag with a written message reading “thank you Meg, really appreciate you!”

“My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you somethingnot the birkinnnnnnnn.thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I wonder what I’m gonna get her,” Meg wrote on Instagram.

The single has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, has been certified Gold and is currently the #1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts in its debut week.