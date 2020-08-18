Cardi B is always lending her platform to politicians to inform her audience about what’s going on in the world. Ahead of the 2020 Presidential election in November, The Bronx rapper interviewed Joe Biden and they touched on an array of topics.

Bardi “kept it a buck” and admitted that her main objective when hitting the polls this Fall is to get Donald Trump out of office.

“I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay,” Cardi, who also called for healthcare reform during the discussion, said. “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.'”

Biden says there’s “no reason” Americans can’t have “all that.” “I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt,” he said, “Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.”

Cardi B addressed the ongoing nationwide protests and clarified that what we’re demanding is “simple.”

“We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice,” she said. “That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.”

Biden expressed his optimism and admitted that he’s inspired by the younger generation which includes the raptress. “You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things,” he said

Check out the full interview below: