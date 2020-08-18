According to several confirmed reports, Quinn Coleman, son of longtime BET President Debra Lee, passed away on Sunday. He was 31 years old.

The cause of Coleman’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Quinn, who went by the name DJ Spicoli, served as A&R Senior Director at Capitol Records at the time of his death.

“Quinn Coleman, son of Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 31. The cause of death is unknown,” read a statement from a representative of Lee. “Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.”

Quinn’s friends and family showed an outpour of love, devastated by the loss of this talented young man.

RIP QUINN COLEMAN



A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER



LOVE YOU FOREVER DUDE



CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY pic.twitter.com/s6FmGUSrRQ — kennybeats (@kennybeats) August 17, 2020

Quinn Coleman is a legend in this cultural thing that we all live in. The genius, the talent, the personality. He’s one of the great ones. He gave us so much and I know he was gonna give us so much more. I hope God has you covered, my brother. Please watch over us all. Love you. pic.twitter.com/i2qkSsZrII — That Ain't The DJ, That's My DJ (@CoryTownes) August 17, 2020

RIP Quinn Coleman. No one could make me laugh this hard at 4:30AM. pic.twitter.com/k8UhGcKhbQ — Jamie (@JayElHarris) August 17, 2020

The Northstar Group/The Source Magazine sends its deepest condolences the Debra Lee and the rest of Quinn’s family and friends.