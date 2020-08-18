Kylie Jenner was getting dragged for allegedly referring to herself as a “brown-skinned girl” in an Instagram caption. The reality star broke her silence and shared screenshots showing the caption was photoshopped.

“Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from ‘Brown eyed girl’ to ‘Brown-skinned girl’. I never said this,” Kylie said in her IG story.

The beauty mogul said the original caption was just a heart before she added, “brown eyed girl.”

Advertisement

This is the second time in the time span of a week that Kylie Jenner was accused of culture appropriation.

Many Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans didn’t care for the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to have a cameo. But Cardi defended her decision saying, “Not everything is about race.”

The Internet is a dangerous place and anything can be digitally altered. But thankfully, Kylie kept her receipts.