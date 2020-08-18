Lil Durk Says His ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ Rap Line Isn’t Limited to 6ix9ine

Lil Durk skated all over his feature verse on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” but the opening bars perked ears as he appeared to throw a jab at Hip-Hop’s resident rat Tekashi 6ix9ine.

I’m in the trenches, relax

Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats

Sounds fitting for the rainbow-haired rapper, right? When Durk was asked about the lyric on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Chicago rapper stated the bar isn’t just limited to Tekashi.

“Whoever make music and rat, I’m talking to you. It can be one person, two people, three people, I’m talking to your ass,” Durk said.

While rappers apply themselves to the bar for their ratting history, Durk is currently enjoying the run with Drake as the song is running up the streaming numbers and is quoted all over social media.

If you missed the heavily Nike influcened video, check it out below.