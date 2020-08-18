MC Lyte filed for a divorce from her husband of three years, John Wyche. The raptress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to TMZ.

The 49-year-old did an interview with Essence shortly after their wedding in August 2017. “It was so beautiful and a fairytale,” Lyte told the publication about their nuptials. “I got my king.”

In the interview, MC Lyte said they connected in 2016 and gushed that she saw “so much honesty and truth in his eyes.”

Advertisement

“My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself,” she added.

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union,” Wyche shared with Essence. “We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.”