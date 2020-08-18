Former First Lady Michelle Obama held back no words when criticizing President Trump in her Democratic National Convention speech on Monday. The speech delivered in a recorded video desceribes her husband’s successor as incompetent, divisive and incapable as the leader of the United States.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head,” Obama said. “He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”

The First Lady’s speech took a darker tone than the one she delivered at the 2016 DNC, declaring this time around that things can get much worse if Trump is reelected. Obama also noted that she is unapologetically hateful of politics, but the election is too important for her to stay on the sidelines.

Trump responded to the First Lady’s speech via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement,” Trump tweeted.

“The Obama Biden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle,” Trump said in a separate tweet.

Despite the President’s attacks, the First Lady was praised for the delivery of her speech tearing into the current president while endorsing Joe Biden.