Opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was capped by a closing speech from Former First Lady Michelle Obama that was designed to create a moment of reflection of the carnage during the Trump presidency. During the speech, Mrs. Obama echoed Trump’s sentiment of “it is what it is” when pointing to his ineptitude of being the leader America needs.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Mrs. Obama said. The sentiment was directed to Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, creating a strong racial divide and more.

Michelle Obama: “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country … He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is." pic.twitter.com/9nUJDOBaij — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2020

Mrs. Obama added the youth of America “watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo-op. Sadly, this is the America that is on display for the next generation — a nation that’s underperforming not simply on matters of policy but on matters of character.”

During her message to the American people, Mrs. Obama would go on to highlight that she has faith in former vice president Joe Biden as not only a politician but also a man of value, that can lead the country back to were it needs to be.

According to CNN, the speech was practiced for weeks and was assisted by a speechwriter. An Obama source told CNN the remarks were “immensely personal for her.” The speech was also recorded before Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The Democratic National convention will continue for the next three days as Tuesday is headlined by Jill Biden, Wednesday by President Barack Obama and Thursday closed out by Sen. Harris, The Biden Family, and Joe Biden.