Mulatto is the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to receive a gold plaque. The achievement is for her single “B**** From Da Souf.” This is huge for the Georgia Peach. Mulatto also recently signed to RCA Records and has a banger burning with Gucci Mane.

Mulatto can also be seen in the “WAP” video from Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion. The “Muwop” emcee has set a standard for being the “baddest b**** of the south” plus more but releasing her debut project this Friday, August 21 called Queen of Da Souf. Be sure to check back for that.