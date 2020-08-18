In what has been a rocky road to say the least about this year for many, it has also proved to be one to stretch the industry and challenge artists to truly be creatives. Singer/songwriter Rotimi has stepped up to that challenge and after rolling out top streaming new music and providing job opportunities for animators with his visual project, the triple-threat has signed a multi-million dollar deal with EMPIRE.

“It’s an artist’s dream to have control over their journey, and to partner with a label that fully commits to that dream is a reality that I’m grateful for. Their belief in me and support of my visions have been amazing and I’m looking forward to continuing this collaboration on an even higher level,” says Rotimi.

Along with announcing the new deal, Rotimi is excited to share with fans that a video for his hit single “In My Bed” featuring Wale is finally on the way. After a stall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of the video was forced to shut down. Fast-forward to present times, Rotimi and the team found a safe and social-distancing effective way to shoot the visuals. The “In My Bed” official video anticipates an end of August 2020 release.

