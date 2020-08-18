See Who is Featured on Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease’ Dropping This Friday

See Who is Featured on Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease’ Dropping This Friday

Nas had fans hype last week when he dropped his Hit-Boy produced single “Ultra Black” and revealed that his album was coming soon. The Illmatic legend is now showing us the tracklist to his upcoming project King’s Disease.

The 12-track LP is entirely produced by Hit-Boy. Nas recruited a mix of the young rappers and the OG’s for this one. Lil Durk, Anderson Paak, Fivio Foreign, Big Sean, and ASAP Ferg will bless the album with bars as well as AZ, Foxy Brown, Cormega, Charlie Wilson, and more.

Nas and Hit-Boy dropped a trailer for the new album on his Instagram. The clip shows Nas in the studio with his collaborators.

Advertisement

The single “Ultra Black” gained a lot of traction after Nas took a shot at Doja Cat following resurfaced video of the rapper in Alt-Right group chats as well as old music that coded racist language familiar to Alt-Right racists on the dark web.

“We goin’ ultra-black, unapologetically black, the opposite of Doja Cat” Nas raps. King’s Disease is scheduled to drop on August 21.