Dez Bryant has been campaigning for an NFL return and it looks like it could be going down soon.

NFL Media’s Jane Slater reported that Bryant had arrived in Baltimore on Monday night and that he would undergo two COVID-19 tests. If he passes the tests, he would likely work out on Thursday.

Landing at 10:31 pm EST. I’m told Dez Bryant was picked up in a white Range Rover curbside. He will undergo two Covid tests ahead of the workout with the expectation that it will happen Thursday if all goes well. https://t.co/URJ4nWeZ9r — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 18, 2020

Bryant last played in an NFL game in 2017 for the Dallas Cowboys. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his first practice, and he did not play last season.

At 32 years old Bryant isn’t in his prime but he could still be a useful weapon for the Ravens, especially in the redzone.

While no other team has called Bryant for a workout, after the Ravens visit, interest from other teams might pick up if he has a great workout.