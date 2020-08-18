Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion.

On Monday evening, Jones revealed that after having a conversation with the promotion about his future, he decided to vacate his 205-pound title effective immediately.

“Just got off the phone with UFC, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship,” Jones tweeted. “It’s officially up for grabs.

“It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans.”

Jones has been beefing with the UFC for some time now over money.

Jones expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight to fight feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. However, moving up didn’t mean a pay raise.

UFC President Dana White recently said that Jones was asking for “absurd” money to face Ngannou, which only seemed to heighten the rising tensions between Jones and the promotion.

Dropping the title and staying away from UFC could serve as a well-played chess move down the line for Jones. Don’t be surprised at some point this fall, White and Jones come back to the negotiation table and work something out.