SOURCE SPORTS: Skip Bayless Takes Another Jab at Damian Lillard Before First Round Matchup With Lakers

SOURCE SPORTS: Skip Bayless Takes Another Jab at Damian Lillard Before First Round Matchup With Lakers

Skip Bayless needs a new hobby.

While we’re all excited to see the NBA Playoffs finally begin, Bayless took to twitter during the very first matchup on Monday afternoon and low key took another jab at Damian Lillard.

Just watched one of the great down-the-stretch shootouts by Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray, clutch jumper vs clutch jumper. Have seen nothing like this kind of close by the Bubble MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 17, 2020

“Just watched one of the great down-the-stretch shootouts by Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray, clutch jumper vs clutch jumper. Have seen nothing like this kind of close by the Bubble MVP,” Bayless wrote.

Advertisement

Now Bayless didn’t say Lillard’s name, he was named Bubble MVP for the seeding games. During bubble seeding play, Bayless and Lillard were going back and forth with each other, which led to Lillard calling Bayless a fraud and he doesn’t know anything about basketball.

Bayless couldn’t help himself and just had to ignite more gasoline to the ongoing flaming battle.

This tweet wouldn’t go over well with Lillard and it could lead to him going off on the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round matchup.