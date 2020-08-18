Travis Scott Reveals He is Working on Solo Album and Collab Project with Kid Cudi

Travis Scott Reveals He is Working on Solo Album and Collab Project with Kid Cudi

Earlier this year Travis Scott collaborated with Kid Cudi to release the Billboard-topping single “THE SCOTTS” and fans wanted more. To their delight, a full album will be on the way.

Travis Scott is on the cover of the latest edition of GQ and spoke on his upcoming work. Fans will be eager to know that he will be working on a solo project as well.

“I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it,” Scott said.

Advertisement

He would then detail the Scott and Cudi collaborations is best described as “Some fireness!” Additional details such as its arrival date and when we will hear it are currently a mystery. You can read the entire feature for yourself here.