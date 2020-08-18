Jessie Reyez has made history by performing the American and Canadian National Anthems from The CN Tower EdgeWalk. Not only did the Grammy-nominated Torontosinger-songwriter hit sky 116 stories above the ground, she kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reyez performed the anthems before the kick off of the round one series of the NBA Playoffs for her hometown Toronto Raptors as they faced frequent playoff foe Brooklyn Nets.

The performance comes in the midst of a busy summer for Reyez who is coming off a performance of “Before Love Came To Kill Us” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was preceded by her cameo during the song “SCAR” in Beyoncé’s Black is King visual album.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Reyez released her debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us on FMLY/Island Records which you can grab here. The performance is available below.