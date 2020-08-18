John Hughes’ Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is getting the reboot treatment, but this time Will Smith and Kevin Hart are going on a road trip.

The 1987 movie originally starred Steve Martin and John Candy, as an unlikely pair who were forced to work together to make it home to their families for Thanksgiving.

Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios will produce, meanwhile, Aeysha Carr will pen the script for her feature film debut.

“I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with,” Hart wrote. “We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia….. let’s goooooo.”

This is another remake Will Smith has up his sleeve. He announced that he’s making a drama version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Do we need that or should he keep it?